Accomack County reported two additional test positives Monday morning. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 75 tests in Monday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 2.6%.

Accomack County reported one additional test positive on Sunday, the only changed Eastern Shore COVID-19 metric. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 108 tests in Sunday’s numbers for a test positive rate of .92%.

Virginia reported 728 additional test positives Monday morning with 29 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia are continuing to fall, down 10 statewide and now below the 700 mark statewide at 698.

16 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported by the VDH with three additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 13,661 tests in Monday’s report for a test positive rate of 5.3%.

