Governor Ralph Northam conducted the first COVID-19 briefing in more than a month Tuesday. There were no changes in the phase 3 restrictions currently in place on the Eastern Shore.

The Governor’s remarks centered around the Hampton Roads area. The Governor plans to continue the additional restrictions placed on Hampton Roads through the Labor Day weekend and said continuing the restrictions as giving the Hampton Roads area a head start moving into the fall. He said that spikes in COVID-19 in Hampton Roads occurred just after the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends this summer.

Statewide the Governor reported “Overall, our daily case numbers seem to be trending slightly downward, which is a good thing. We’re now averaging around 15,000 tests a day, and our percent positivity is around 7 percent. These are positive trends, and we continue the work to increase testing and reduce the spread of the virus. We also continue reaching out to communities in need. For example, we’ve distributed more than 542,000 masks and 460,000 bottles of sanitizer to 40 localities through the Health Equity team.”

