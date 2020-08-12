Accomack County Public Schools will conduct Kindergarten Registration Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at all Elementary Schools Parent or Guardian only may attend. Please do not bring children. First come first serve. Parents will be escorted into the building. Numbers will be given out as you enter the parking lot. Parents need to stay in their car until it is their turn to keep everyone safe. Students are required to have completed Kindergarten before entering the first grade.
