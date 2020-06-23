Governor Ralph Northam said in his Tuesday press conference that he will allow Virginia to move into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan on July 1.

Northam said that Virginia’s positive COVID-19 numbers including hospitalizations, new cases and percent of positive tests which have been trending in the right direction.

Phase 3 includes:

Gatherings of up to 250 people can occur ( Phase 2 allows up to 50 )

) Capacity restrictions on restaurants, retail lifted with physical distancing still required

Zoos, museums can open at 50%

Gym and fitness centers can go up to 75% of capacity, up from 30% in Phase 2

Hair salons and other personal grooming will no longer be appointment only

Overnight summer camps will still be closed

Face coverings will still be required for indoor public spaces.

Northam said “Everyone should continue to take this pandemic seriously”. He said other states are now seeing the COVID 190 numbers move up and he doesn’t want to see that in Virginia.

Northam warned that he can move back to Phase 2 or even Phase 1 if Virginia sees a surge in cases.

Northam also said that Virginians’ efforts to continue social distancing, hand washing and facial protection have been critical in getting the state to this point, and will be just as important going forward.