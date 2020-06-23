The polls are open for this year’s Virginia Republican Primary today. They opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

Voters will choose eitherDaniel Gade, Thomas Speciale II, or Alissa Baldwin are running to oppose Senator Mark Warner in November.

For the House of Representatives in the 2nd district, voters will be able to choose between Ben Loyola, Jr., former congressman Scott Taylor, and Jarome Bell to face incumbent Congresswoman Elaine Luria in November.

WESR will post the election results on ShoreDailyNews.com as the returns come in tonight. We will have the results on local news at 6:15, 7:10 and 8:10 a.m. and at 12:15 and 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

All regular polling places will be open and poll workers will be equipped with PPE to help protect voters. Voters are encouraged to wear masks while in the polling places. Ballots will be provided once voters enter the booths and pens will be provided to each voter who can then take them home.

The election was originally scheduled for June 9 but was postponed for two weeks due to the COVID-19 situation.

