Since the beginning of the corona virus lockdown many listeners and readers of this site have asked for information on where the cases are located. The following is a chart by zip code for Accomack County. We will have Northampton’s numbers tomorrow. The information is based on information released on Monday, May 18 at 9:00 a.m., according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
|Zip Code
|Town
|Population
|#of Cases
|% Affected
|23441
|Tasley
|171
|18
|10.5
|23407
|Mappsville
|411
|43
|10.4
|23407
|Mears
|111
|4
|3.6
|23418
|Onley
|863
|42
|4.8
|23488
|Withams
|201
|8
|3.9
|23359
|Greenbush
|776
|51
|6.5
|23301
|Accomac
|1831
|58
|3.16
|23395
|Horntown
|645
|14
|2.1
|23420
|Painter
|2376
|62
|2.6
|23421
|Parksley
|4255
|114
|2.6
|23302
|Assawoman
|1155
|4
|2.5
|23410
|Melfa
|2015
|47
|2.3
|23422
|Pungoteague
|278
|4
|1.4
|23427
|Saxis
|243
|5
|2
|23306
|Belle Haven
|1088
|21
|1.9
|23401
|Keller
|212
|4
|1.8
|23442
|Tempranceville
|1054
|19
|1.8
|23303
|Atlantic
|741
|13
|1.75
|23415
|New Church
|1893
|32
|1.7
|23308
|Bloxom
|2106
|35
|1.6
|23422
|Pungoteague
|278
|4
|1.4
|23359
|Hallwood
|276
|11
|1.4
|23417
|Onancock
|4047
|45
|1.1
|23356
|Grenback
|1246
|4
|0.3
|23336
|Chincoteague
|2941
|8
|0.2
|23423
|Quinby
|344
|4
|1
|23480
|Wachapreague
|328
|4
|1.2
|Tangier Island has reported no cases
|Population based on 2010 census figures.
.