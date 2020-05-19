Since the beginning of the corona virus lockdown many listeners and readers of this site have asked for information on where the cases are located. The following is a chart by zip code for Accomack County. We will have Northampton’s numbers tomorrow. The information is based on information released on Monday, May 18 at 9:00 a.m., according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Zip Code Town Population #of Cases % Affected 23441 Tasley 171 18 10.5 23407 Mappsville 411 43 10.4 23407 Mears 111 4 3.6 23418 Onley 863 42 4.8 23488 Withams 201 8 3.9 23359 Greenbush 776 51 6.5 23301 Accomac 1831 58 3.16 23395 Horntown 645 14 2.1 23420 Painter 2376 62 2.6 23421 Parksley 4255 114 2.6 23302 Assawoman 1155 4 2.5 23410 Melfa 2015 47 2.3 23422 Pungoteague 278 4 1.4 23427 Saxis 243 5 2 23306 Belle Haven 1088 21 1.9 23401 Keller 212 4 1.8 23442 Tempranceville 1054 19 1.8 23303 Atlantic 741 13 1.75 23415 New Church 1893 32 1.7 23308 Bloxom 2106 35 1.6 23422 Pungoteague 278 4 1.4 23359 Hallwood 276 11 1.4 23417 Onancock 4047 45 1.1 23356 Grenback 1246 4 0.3 23336 Chincoteague 2941 8 0.2 23423 Quinby 344 4 1 23480 Wachapreague 328 4 1.2 Tangier Island has reported no cases Population based on 2010 census figures.

