Since the beginning of the corona virus lockdown many listeners and readers of this site have asked for information on where the cases are located.  The following is a chart by zip code for Accomack County.  We will have Northampton’s numbers tomorrow. The information is based on information released on Monday, May 18 at 9:00 a.m., according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Zip CodeTownPopulation#of Cases% Affected 
      
23441Tasley1711810.5 
23407Mappsville4114310.4 
23407Mears11143.6 
23418Onley863424.8 
23488Withams20183.9 
23359Greenbush776516.5 
23301Accomac1831583.16 
23395Horntown645142.1 
23420Painter2376622.6 
23421Parksley42551142.6 
23302Assawoman115542.5 
23410Melfa2015472.3 
23422Pungoteague27841.4 
23427Saxis24352 
23306Belle Haven1088211.9 
23401Keller21241.8 
23442Tempranceville1054191.8 
23303Atlantic741131.75 
23415New Church1893321.7 
23308Bloxom2106351.6 
23422Pungoteague27841.4 
23359Hallwood276111.4 
23417Onancock4047451.1 
23356Grenback124640.3 
23336Chincoteague294180.2 
23423Quinby34441 
23480Wachapreague32841.2 
      
Tangier Island has reported no cases   
      
Population based on 2010 census figures.  
      

