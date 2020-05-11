The following calculations were made based on COVID-19 statistics for Accomack and Northampton Counties through Sunday May 10.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 reported for Accomack County are 524 or 1.5% of the general population of 33,500.

Of the 534 cases in Accomack County, 23 victims were hospitalized or 4.3% of those diagnosed with COVID-19.

There have been 7 fatalities in Accomack County or 1.3% of those diagnosed with COVID-19.

In Northampton County there have been 170 cases of COVID-19 or 4.4% of the general population of 11,500.

Of the 170 positive diagnoses, 9 have been hospitalized or 5% of those diagnosed.

There have been 5 deaths in Northampton or 2.9% of those diagnosed with COVID-19.

Statewide there have been 25,070 cases of COVID-19 which is .03% of the general population of 8,500,000.

3,300 or 13.6% of those diagnosed have been hospitalized.

There have been 850 deaths or 3.3 % of the total number diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of course all regular precautions should continue to be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

