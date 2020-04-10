EXMORE: Residents of the Town of Exmore can now raise their glasses to cleaner water. As of April 2, a new, modern water filtration system is up and running, serving the Town’s residential households and businesses. The new system removes iron and manganese, significantly improving taste.

The project, which includes two new wells and force main backwash, took three years of planning and site work to compete. “The new wells run more efficiently than the older wells they replaced, with minimal water loss or waste,” said Taylor Dukes, who spearheaded the project for the Town. “We’re happy to be continually upgrading and adding value for the people who live and own businesses in Exmore. ”

The $1.5 million investment in the new facility was partially funded through a State of Virginia Community Block Grant and funding from Virginia Department of Health, Office of Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund for funding and loan forgiveness. Construction was handled by Draper Aden Associates and monitored by Mr. Dukes, Utilities Director and Zoning Administrator for the Town of Exmore.

