Virginia farmers produced more corn, soybean and cotton in 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agriculture Statistics Service.

Corn production in Virginia for 2019 is estimated at 54.7 million bushels, up 4 percent from the November forecast and up 15 percent from the previous crop. Yield was estimated at 144 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from the previous forecast and down 2 bushels from the 2018 level. Acres for harvest as grain were estimated at 380,000 acres, up 55,000 acres from 2018.

Soybean production for Virginia is estimated at 19.0 million bushels, unchanged from the November forecast and down 23 percent from 2018. Yield was estimated at 34 bushels per acre, unchanged from the November forecast and down 8 bushels from a year ago. Acreage for harvest as beans was estimated at 560,000 acres, down 30,000 acres from the previous year.

Virginia cotton production is estimated at 220,000 480-pound bales, up 10 percent from the November forecast and up 22 percent from last year. Cotton yields were estimated at 1,035 pounds per acre, up 112 pounds from last month and up 139 pounds from the previous year. Producers harvested 102,000 acres, down 2,000 from the November forecast and up 5,000 acres from 2018.

Alfalfa hay production by Virginia farmers is forecast at 135,000 tons, up 13 percent from the 2018 level. Other hay production in Virginia is estimated at 2.42 million tons, unchanged from last year.

.