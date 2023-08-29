57th Shore Memorial Hospital Ball to honor Dr. David Jones

The 57th Annual Hospital Ball Auxiliary Ball will be held September 16th at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club. This years honoree will be Dr. David Jones. Dr. Jones has been part of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital team for over 25 years. Dr. Jones is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary diseases and critical care medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Jones is a Shore Native who has helped many of the residents on the Eastern Shore.

“The Hospital Ball, organized by the Auxiliary, has a long tradition of supporting the local hospital. This the tradition began when bricks were lying on the ground and windows were stored in a barn as residents tried to raise the money needed to build the hospital. In 1920, several women decided they would personally borrow $5,000 to get the construction started and thus the Auxiliary was born. Since then, the Auxiliary has aided in all improvements and projects that the hospital has undertaken.”

Here are a few examples of what the Auxiliary has provided over the years:

*Contributed over one-half million dollars to the Lloyd J Kellam MD Cardiac Center

*Staff education and nursing scholarships

*Training and equipment

*Patient Room comforts, including ICU beds, Bariatric Beds, wheelchairs, and rocking chairs for maternity rooms

*Operating Room Equipment and Lighting

*Mammography machines

*Pathology microscope

*Colonoscopy and ultrasound equipment

*Cardiac Rehabilitation Treadmill and bicycle

*Refurbishment of hospital main lobby, Surgery Waiting Area, Medical/Surgical Waiting Areas, Hospice

patient room

*Funding for the Riverside Cancer Center

.