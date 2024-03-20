54th Annual Chincoteague Seafood Festival Scheduled for May 4 at Tom’s Cove Park

Chincoteague Island, VA- March 18, 2024: The 54th Annual Chincoteague Seafood Festival will be celebrated on May 4, 2024 at Tom’s Cove Park Campground. The chamber-sponsored event is held the first Saturday in May to promote the seafood industry on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and has been an island tradition for over five decades.

The festival offers fresh, local seafood in favorite Eastern Shore dishes prepared by famous festival cooks, volunteers, and professionals. Indulge in little neck clams, a long-time festival staple, along with raw oysters and clams, clam fritters, single fried oysters, fried fish, crab cheddar jalapeno poppers, steamed shrimp, clam chowder, salad bar, grilled chicken compliments of Tyson Foods, sweet potato fries, Boardwalk fries, hushpuppies, and cornbread. Non-alcoholic beverages are included in the ticket price with beer and desserts available for purchase separately. Front Page News will provide live entertainment for everyone’s listening and dancing enjoyment.

Visit local artisans in the Arts and Crafts Corral featuring handmade creations of jewelry, wool, driftwood, shells, and fabric. Coastal decor and painted furniture will be featured and well as homemade hot sauce, quilts, and wooden toys. Hospitality vendors include crushed glass designs, coastal resin artwork, pottery, felted items, cigar box guitars, local honey, LuLaroe fashions and more. An “Extravaganza of Prizes” Raffle is held with the winner receiving t-shirts, tickets to next year’s festival, trays, lodging, gift certificates for meals, and much more valued at over $4,000.