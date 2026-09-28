53rd Annual Chincoteague Oyster Festival set for October 10

One of Chincoteague Island’s longest-running fall traditions will return next month as the 53rd Annual Chincoteague Oyster Festival takes place Saturday, October 10, at Tom’s Cove Park.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will feature a variety of seafood, live music and activities. Organizers say tickets are selling quickly for an event that traditionally draws thousands of visitors to the island.

Held near the beginning of oyster season, the festival celebrates Chincoteague’s seafood heritage and the watermen who harvest from the surrounding waters.

The all-you-can-eat menu will include oysters on the half shell, steamed oysters, single-fried oysters and oyster fritters. Other offerings include clam chowder, clam fritters, shrimp cocktail, a salad bar, boardwalk fries, hushpuppies, hot dogs and non-alcoholic beverages.

Beer, commemorative beer mugs and desserts will be available separately for purchase.

Longtime festival performer Island Boy will again provide live music. The group has been part of the Oyster Festival tradition for more than 30 years.

Gates open at 10 a.m., with appetizers scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and the full menu beginning at noon.

Because parking at Tom’s Cove Park is limited, festival organizers are encouraging visitors to arrive early or use the Pony Express Trolley. Trolley service will operate free of charge from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a 50-cent-per-person fare after 5 p.m.

A designated trolley will also transport festival attendees between Chincoteague Combined School at 4586 Main Street and Tom’s Cove Park.

Activities will include the annual Best Space Decorating Contest, allowing groups attending the festival to decorate their gathering areas and compete for prizes. Registration for the contest will take place during the festival.

The Extravaganza of Prizes Raffle will also return, featuring gift cards and other items donated by area businesses. Raffle tickets will be sold throughout the event, with the winner scheduled to be drawn at 4 p.m.

Official Oyster Festival merchandise will be available at the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce office during the week leading up to the event and at the festival merchandise tent. Items will include short- and long-sleeved T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and youth shirts. Souvenir food trays will also be available. Merchandise will be sold while supplies last.

Tickets are $65 per person, with children under five admitted free. A limited number of VIP spaces are also available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets may be purchased through the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce website, by calling 757-336-6161, or by visiting the Chamber office at 6733 Maddox Boulevard. The office is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Additional information is available at ChincoteagueChamber.com.