Five fire departments respond to Jamesvillle fire Wednesday afternoon

Units from Exmore, Nassawadox, Painter, Melfa and Wachapreague and the Virginia Department of Forrestry responded to a reported brush fire Wednesday afternoon in Jamesville.

Low humidity, winds and dry brush were factors in the fire that spread to threaten a local residence before spreading into a nearby woods. The call came into 911 at 3:48 p.m.

The incident illustrates the accelerated fire danger conditions that currently are present on the Shore. Despite heavy rains at the beginning of the month, dry weather conditions and fields and woods area that have dry cover common this time of year make the threat of fires more prevalent at this time.

The 4 p.m burning ban came into effect February 15 and lasts through April 30 making it illegal to burn anything before 4 p.m.