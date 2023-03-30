CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va.-The 42nd Annual Easter Decoy & Art Festival will be held April 7th & 8th at Chincoteague Combined School located at 4586 Main Street Chincoteague. The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce says show hours are Friday, April 7: noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 8: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per day ages 12 and over. Food service will be provided by Capt. E’s Hurricane Bar & Grill. There will also be live music in the main exhibit hall on Friday performed by Greg Shupe and Saturday by Emily Guemple.

Decoy carvers and artisans from Pennsylvania, Delaware, Arizona, Maryland, Washington DC, and Virginia will exhibit their work from rustic working decoys to finely detailed workmanship each year at the Easter Decoy & Art Festival.

A show favorite are the beautifully decorated wooden eggs that will be offered in silent auction beginning at noon Friday, April 7th and end at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8th. Ribbons will be awarded for Best Artist, Best Carver, Best Photograph of Chincoteague or Assateague, and the Curtis Merritt Award of Excellence at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8th. Children under 12 can vote for their favorite exhibitor with a Children’s Choice Ribbon.

Visit www.chincoteaguechamber.com for a listing of all Easter Decoy & Art Festival exhibitors and complete show details.