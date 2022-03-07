According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on March 6, 2022 at approximately 8:05 a.m. the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Eastern Shore Emergency Operations Center of an unresponsive subject at a residence in the 26000 block of Dummondtown Road in Accomac, Virginia. Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered an unresponsive male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced deceased on scene.

The body was identified as Jamar Antwyn Smith, 41, from Onancock, Virginia and has been transferred to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Onancock Volunteer Fire Department and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

The investigation in to this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

.