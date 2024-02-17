4 PM Burning Law goes into effect

Virginia’s 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 each year.

The 4 PM Burning Law bans open-air burning prior to 4:00 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass which could carry fire to the woods. Burning is allowed between 4:00 p.m. and midnight as long as the burner takes proper precautions and attends the fire at all times.

It is critical that burners take precautions before using fire, as there may be legal and financial implications. Even if a person takes all proper precautions and obtains any locally required permits, whoever started the fire is responsible for suppressions costs should the fire escape. Violation of the 4 PM Burning Law is a Class 3 misdemeanor with a fine of not more than $500.