Route 316 near Parksley is currently closed while A&N Electric Cooperative Crews work to fix a broken transmission pole.

A&N Electric Cooperative’s Jay Diem said “Cooperative crews are working to replace a broken transmission pole on Route 316. The pole was broken by a vehicle collision with it earlier this morning. Both lanes of the road are currently closed south of Parksley while we work to make repairs.”

The repairs are still underway as of 8:00 AM Friday morning.

