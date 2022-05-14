Virginia Living just announced its eleventh annual Best of Virginia issue which highlights more than 1,500 winners from the magazine’s Readers’ Survey, conducted in January. More than 56,000 people voted in 103 categories, covering the best in Living & Recreation, Food & Drink, Shopping, and Services across the Commonwealth. These top honors went to businesses that “all have one thing in common: the support of loyal fans and tight-knit communities” according to Virginia Living.

“Cape Charles continues to top the list of winners year after year – 27 our first year, 34 the second year and 33 this year. That’s an impressive showing by our business community” said Karen Zamorski, Executive Director for Cape Charles Main Street.

Congratulations to winners: Ambrogia Caffe & Enoteca, Art and Music on the Farm, Atlantic Dermatology Associates, Atlantic Union Bank, Bailey’s Bait and Tackle, Barrier Islands Center Oyster Roast Fundraiser, Bay Creek Resort & Club, Bay Haven Inn of Cape Charles, Blue Heron Realty Co., Browder-Hite Landscaping, Brown Dog Ice Cream, Buskey Cider on the Bay, Cape Charles Animal Hospital, Cape Charles Beach, Cape Charles Brewing Co., Cape Charles Candy Company, Cape Charles Christian School, Cape Charles Coffee House, Cape Charles Distillery, Chatham Vineyards on Church Creek, Cherrystone Family Camping Resort, Don Valerio’s, Eastern Shore Outfitters, Gull Hummock Gourmet Market, Historic Palace Theater, Hotel Cape Charles, LOVEwork in Cape Charles, Moonrise Jewelry, Peach Street Books, Periwinkles Consignment Boutique, Seagrass Floral & Apothecary.

