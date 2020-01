Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Day. Schools, government offices and post offices will be closed today to celebrate the life of the civil rights leader.

Locally, the Northampton NAACP is sponsoring its 30th Annual Community Unity Breakfast this morning at the Northampton High School Cafeteria. The keynote speaker for the event is Mrs. Linda C. Byrd-Hegpeth of Richmond.

The Macedonia AME Church in Accomac will hold a special church service at 10:00 AM.

