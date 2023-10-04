$304,000 more headed for Accomack County Airport

The Accomack County Airport continues to rake in federal dollars for construction projects.

In an announcement yesterday, $304,000 is coming to the Melfa airport for the construction of a taxiway.

According to U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, the funding was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which both senators helped pass to improve air travel, roads, bridges, rail, broadband, and water infrastructure.

Our local airports support local businesses and help Virginians get where they need to go,” said the senators. “We’re glad this funding will help improve safety and modernize airports across the Commonwealth.”