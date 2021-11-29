According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on November 28, 2021 at approximately 12:40 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of gunshots fired and a male laying in a yard not moving in the 21000 block of Adams Road in Greenbush, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered an unresponsive male subject in the yard of a residence. The victim, Eric Gerard Ames, 30, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The decedent was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Parksley Volunteer Fire Department, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

.