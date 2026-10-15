$30 million Somers Cove Marina project includes upgrades, flood protection for Crisfield

Major renovations are underway at Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield, where an approximately $30 million project will replace aging waterfront infrastructure and help reduce tidal flooding in surrounding neighborhoods.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said crews began work in early September at the state’s largest publicly owned marina. The project is being coordinated with the Maryland departments of General Services and Transportation and is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete.

Plans include replacing the boat ramp, converting eight of the marina’s 15 piers to floating pier systems, and installing 2,000 feet of new bulkhead. Crews will also replace water and electrical systems on the piers, upgrade sewer and stormwater infrastructure, install an emergency generator, and resurface parking lots.

New sidewalks and improvements to access at multiple piers and slips are planned to improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

Flood prevention is another major component. DNR plans to install five tide gates within a new storm drain system to help prevent tidal flooding at the marina and neighboring properties. Two of those gates are intended to support future development by the City of Crisfield.

Crisfield Mayor Darlene Taylor said the marina is both an economic driver and a pathway for flooding into the city. She said the improvements are expected to reduce the duration and intensity of flooding in several areas of the community.

Somers Cove serves as a departure point for daily tours and ferry service to Smith and Tangier islands. It is also the home port of DNR’s icebreaker and buoy tender, the M/V Eddie Somers, which helps maintain access to the islands during freezing weather.

Built by Crisfield in 1958 and owned by DNR since 1980, the marina covers more than 30 acres and offers 515 slips accommodating boats up to 150 feet long. DNR reported that 5,288 boaters visited in 2025.

Funding includes $15.82 million in Waterway Improvement grants, supported by Maryland’s boat sales excise tax; $8.73 million in General Obligation Bonds; and $5.95 million from the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Dvorak LLC of Baltimore is the general contractor. Additional work includes landscaping, invasive species removal and environmental mitigation.