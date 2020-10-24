Pictured: the winning mask, designed by King Fosque.

A second grade student at Kegotank Elementary School was named the winner of the Accomack County Parks and Rec’s Design a Mask 4 Kids Contest. King Fosque won with his mask entitled ‘I Am Smiling Under This Mask.’

Honorable mention winners were Jewel Giddens, a 1st grade student at Pungoteague Elementary, for her mask entitled ‘My Dad’s Life Mattered, Put the Guns Away,” and Jahmeir Stand, a 6 year old student at Accawmacke Elementary.

James Ross, a 6 year old student at Chincoteague Elementary School was named the runner up.

The judges for the contest were Jack Johnson, Sheila West, Janice Welch, Charity Taylor and Mary Baines.

