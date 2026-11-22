A 26-year-old Accomac man was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on Lankford Highway in Accomack County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 7:20 Saturday evening on northbound Route 13, near Whites Neck Road.

Parksley, Bloxom anf Tasley Volunteer Fire Companies responded.

Investigators say a Volkswagen Passat was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, ran off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Oliverio Arreola Junior of Accomac, was the only person in the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The VSP is continuing the investigation.