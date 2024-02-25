25 year old under arrest for Saturday night shooting death in Cape Charles

February 25, 2024
Cape Charles homicide

A 25 year old is under arrest in connection with a shooting that resulted in a death in Cape Charles Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Town of Cape Charles, the victim of the shooting has been identified as Jane McKinley of Cape Charles, VA. Anthony Mercado, 25 years of age, has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm, second degree murder, and malicious discharge of a firearm in a dwelling in connection with the death of Ms. McKinley.

This is a continuing investigation, with more charges likely to follow.

The press release continued “The Town requests that everyone please have respect for the family and their privacy, as they are facing a rough road ahead. We truly appreciate the efforts of our police department and thank all the officers involved for the quick apprehension of the suspect.”

