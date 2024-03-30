25th Annual Juneteenth Celebration and Unity Parade Set for Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Exmore

Jane Cabarrus has announced that Northampton County’s Juneteenth Festival, the most

established, longest running Juneteenth celebration on Virginia’s Eastern Shore will take place on

Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 10 am, in the Exmore Town Park. One of the much-anticipated highlights of

the event is the colorful annual Unity Parade which sets off at noon marching south down Main Street to

the park. Led by an honorary Grand Marshall, the parade features dignitaries, organizations, floats, and

marching groups from across the region.

This is an ESVA-wide event focused on cultural heritage, diversity, and unity. “This is a time for everyone

to join together celebrating those things that make us stronger and more resilient,” says organizer Jane

Cabarrus. “These things include education, shared freedoms, and the rich diversity of our communities.

The history and accomplishments of African Americans here on the Eastern Shore goes back more than

400 years and is woven into the fabric of Northampton County. There is strength in this proud legacy.”

The agenda for the Town Park includes games, live music, the selection of Miss Juneteenth, educational

materials, free health screenings, fun activities for all ages and much more. The event is free and there is

ample free parking. The grounds are accessible to wheelchairs and strollers and a playground for

children is adjacent to the festival area.

The Juneteenth Committee is now accepting applications for anyone interested in participating in the

Unity Parade. A call is also out for exhibitors and vendors, including food vendors. For more information

about the Unity Parade and Celebration, contact Jane Cabarrus at [email protected], 804-513-

0532.

.