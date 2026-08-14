25 Indictments Issued in Par 4 Shooting

By Linda Cicoira

An Accomack Grand Jury indicted an Oak Hall man on 25 felony counts, including first-degree murder, attempted wounding of emergency workers, and maliciously wounding three bystanders, after he allegedly opened fire in April at Par-4 Bar & Grill in Temperanceville, according to court records that were made public Thursday.

Thirty-five-year-old Skylor Dupree Crippen, also known as Skylor Dupree Harmon, of Lankford Highway, is accused of both first- and second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Direal Antwine Smith, a former Eastern Shore resident and father of three; using a firearm in the murder; maliciously attempting to wound Matt Annis and John Morell, of the Wallops Island Flight Facility Fire Department, while they were in their rescue capacity; displaying a firearm in a threatening manner to both men; maliciously wounding Larry Johnson, Troy Savage and Rykeem Wharton; using a firearm in those woundings; assaulting Annis and Morell; and 10 counts of shooting in or against a building occupied by one or more people. He was also indicted on a misdemeanor count of going to Par 4 after being forbidden to do so.

The business has been closed since the incidents occurred.

Prosecutors sometimes file multiple murder charges to ensure a guilty verdict. Court files showed that numerous cartridge cases, bullet jackets, bullet cores, and bullets were confiscated from the scene. Four bullets were retrieved during the autopsy.

Crippen, an HVAC technician, was initially taken to the Eastern Shore Regional Jail. He has since been moved to the Virginia Beach City Jail, where he is being held without bond due to the nature of the offenses.

Another suspect in the incidents is 28-year-old Terry Thomas Bragg Jr., also known as Teezy or Teazy. He is being held without bond in the Accomack County Jail on charges of malicious shooting, shooting into an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a felon, and reckless handling of a firearm. Bragg is listed in court files as living in Norfolk with ties to the Eastern Shore. He was taken into custody in late May in Pocomoke, Md. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.