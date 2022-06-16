Festivities for Northampton County’s Annual Juneteenth Celebration are set to kick off in Exmore on Saturday, June 18, 2023, beginning with health exhibits and free medical screenings at 10 am in the Exmore Town Park and a gala Unity Parade at noon. Grand Marshall for the parade is Lloyd Kellam, founder of Lloyd’s Pharmacy and a long-time figure in the community.

The parade will assemble in the parking area of the Fresh Market Plaza, located on Route 13 (Lankford Highway) in Exmore, and advance down Main Street to the Exmore Town Park where music, food vendors, games and activities for all ages await. In addition, the Northampton County Health Department will be on-site to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters to anyone who wishes to be inoculated.

Local and state officials, area health professionals, representatives from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office and others are participating in this county-wide observance. Juneteenth, short for June 19, is now a state and federal holiday in recognition of its importance to the principles of freedom and liberty this country was founded on.

The Annual ESVA Juneteenth Celebration for Northampton Country, the longest running Juneteenth on the ESVA, is organized by the Juneteenth Coalition, led by Jane Cabarrus. “This is a day for communities to celebrate the things that make us stronger and more resilient, including education, our freedoms and our rich diversity,” said Ms. Cabarrus.” The history and accomplishments of African Americans here on the Eastern Shore goes back 400 years and is woven into the fabric of Northampton County. There is so much strength in this proud legacy.”

This family-oriented celebration of diversity and inclusion is free to attend and open to everyone. There’s ample free parking at the Exmore Town Park. The grounds are accessible to wheelchairs and strollers and a playground for children is adjacent to the festival area.

Sunday June 19 Tribute to Fathers

This is the 23rd year for the Juneteenth Celebration in Northampton County, and for 2022, the is being extended with a second day of free family fun on the grounds of the historic Do Drop Inn on Bayford Road in Weirwood. Sunday’s event features a Gospel Tribute to Fathers with live music by The Down ‘n Outs highlighted by Melinda McPeek vocals and Scott Wade lead guitar. Just bring a lawn chair, and the dads in your family. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

For more information about the Unity Parade and Celebration, contact Gerald Boyd, gerald@estaci.org, 757-656-3460, or Janice Langley at jellie823@gmail.com, 757-710-0330. For general information, contact Jane G. Cabarrus at janecabarrus@aol.com, 804-513-0532.

