Edwards addresses Christian Businessmen

By Bill Sterling

Jeannette Edwards, right, was the speaker for the October meeting of the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association.

Edwards has been the CEO of Eastern Shore Rural Health for five years, heading an operation that has 400 employees and seeing approximately 100,000 patients each year. Edwards said ESHR’s mission is to provide accessible, quality healthcare in local communities with 13 sites extending from the southern portion of the Eastern Shore to the northern sections.

In her time as CEO, an Express Care has opened in Onley, and pharmacies have opened at healthcare centers in Atlantic, Onley and Eastville. Edwards, who has worked in healthcare for over 50 years, said “people matter and greatness is in doing service.”

She is also active at Onley Methodist Church and has led a coat closet for 15 years that provides coats to needy families. Edwards is the recipient of numerous chamber, civic and professional awards.

At left is Rhudy Naylor, president of the ESCBA, which meets monthly to promote Christian principles and ethical decisions in all business dealings. For more information on the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association, contact Rhudy Naylor at rlnaylor2@gmail.com or call at 757-710-9638.