Kiggans takes Accomack County, Luria Northampton

Republican Jen Kiggans carried Accomack County in Tuesday’s Second Congressional District race, defeating Democrat Elaine Luria by a wide margin in the county’s unofficial returns.

Kiggans received 4,013 votes, representing 64-point-46 percent of the vote.

Luria received 2,093 votes, or 33-point-62 percent.

Two independent candidates also appeared on the ballot. J. Matt Baker received 71 votes, while Geral D. “Bishop” Staten received 39 votes.

A total of 6,216 votes were reported in the contest locally.

The Second Congressional District includes Accomack and Northampton counties, along with Chesapeake, Franklin, Isle of Wight, Southampton, Suffolk and Virginia Beach.

The results are unofficial pending final canvassing and certification.

In Northampton County, Democrat Elaine Luria received 3,331 votes in the race for Virginia’s Second Congressional District, compared with 2,553 votes for Republican Jen Kiggans.

Luria received 55-point-66 percent of the vote, while Kiggans received 42-point-66 percent.

Independent candidate Geral D. “Bishop” Staten received 25 votes, or 0-point-42 percent.

These are the Northampton County figures provided in the unofficial election returns