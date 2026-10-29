Voters to decide in 14 Accomack County incorporated Elections Tuesday

Voters in Accomack County will decide town elections in fourteen incorporated towns on Tuesday, November third, as part of the 2026 general election.

In Chincoteague, three candidates are listed for three Town Council seats: Christopher Duer Bott, K. Jay Savage and Ellen W. Richardson.

In Bloxom, Christopher F. Kreisl is the only named candidate for mayor. Six candidates are listed for six Town Council seats, including Samuel Bloxom Junior, Charles Roe Junior, Kasey Bagwell, Thomas Beasley, Rosemary Gibbons and James Bagwell the Second.

In Hallwood, John W. Poulson Junior is the only named mayoral candidate. Three candidates are listed for Town Council: John W. Smith Junior, Dawn Thornton and Pamela Riffey.

In Parksley, Mark Layne, Kimberly Smith and Rick Mattson are listed for three Town Council seats.

In Saxis, Bryan Shreaves Junior is the only named mayoral candidate. Seven candidates are seeking six Town Council seats, making this one of the county’s contested council races.

In Accomac, no named mayoral candidate appears on the ballot, leaving voters a write-in option. Four candidates are listed for Town Council: Jon Mindurski, Thomas Hines, Mary Dahlke and Christopher Newman.

In Tangier, James Wyatt Eskridge is the only named mayoral candidate. Five candidates are listed for six Town Council seats, including Anna Pruitt-Parks, Kelly Wheatley, Tracy Pruitt, Tommy Eskridge and Elizabeth Thomas.

In Onley, Henry E. “Ned” Finney is the only named mayoral candidate. Six candidates are listed for six Town Council seats.

In Onancock, Fletcher D. Fosque is the only named mayoral candidate. Three candidates are listed for three regular Town Council seats: Ann Quigley, Cynthia Holdren and Ashley Pettit. Voters will also decide a special election for an unexpired Council term, with Kasey Grier the only named candidate.

In towns where there are fewer candidates for Town Council or there is no candidate for mayor write ins will be accepted. Saturday will be the last day to vote early. The Accomack County Registrar’s office will be open from 8:30 AM until 5 PM. There will. be no votng on Monday with the exception of voters who submit absentee ballots at the drop box at the Accomack County Registrar’s office in Accomac. Polls will be open Election Day from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the normal precinct locations.

WESR and Shore Daily News.com will feature the town election on Friday.