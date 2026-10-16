Maloney takes expanded role supporting Northampton Planning Commission

Northampton County Administrator Matt Spuck announced Tuesday night that consultant David Maloney will take on an expanded role with the county, serving as the primary staff support for the Northampton County Planning Commission.

Speaking during his report to the Board of Supervisors on October 13, Spuck said Maloney has already been working with the county for approximately five or six months and brings 36 years of experience in planning and development.

“The reason for that is he’s been doing this for 36 years, and he’s an absolute expert in the industry, and I want to make sure that our Planning Commission has the best resources available,” Spuck told supervisors.

The change is part of an effort to strengthen the county’s Planning, Permitting and Enforcement Department, one of several areas supervisors have asked Spuck to prioritize.

Spuck said Mike and his team in the permitting division will also be examining how Maloney manages the planning process to identify practices that could improve their operations.

The announcement comes as the Planning Commission continues work on several important land-use matters, including the proposed Town Edge Residential (TER) ordinance.

Spuck reported that the Planning Commission has developed a schedule to complete its review of the ordinance within the 60-day period established by supervisors.

He said Planning Commissioner Patrick Rader, who has experience in mediation and working with public groups, has volunteered to help coordinate discussions with the county’s towns. The goal is to gather and share information in a manner that allows the commission to meet its deadline.

Spuck also reported that work is beginning on updating the county’s five-year plan, which has expired. He said he has contacted Charles at the Virginia Institute of Government about possible assistance with that process.