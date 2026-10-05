Revolutionary Shore: Shore Delegates Prepare for Virginia’s First General Assembly as Naval Galleys Take Shape

Journal of the Virginia Navy Board, Williamsburg, October 17, 1776

By Kellee Blake

October 4, 1776

250 years ago . . .

Accomack Delegate Southy Simpson collected himself and his papers to attend the FIRST VIRGINIA GENERAL ASSEMBLY in Williamsburg on October 7. The busy capital building would now host representatives of the Commonwealth of Virginia operating under a new constitution. Also representing the Shore at this gathering were James Henry of Accomack and Nathaniel Littleton Savage and George Savage from Northampton County. The fifty-six year old “Mr. Simpson” was immediately trusted with important Assembly assignments such as directing the Shore’s wartime salt production.

The experienced mariner/merchant also had construction oversight of the two naval galleys ordered for Shore protection. Galleys had been used around the world for centuries, employed both sail and oars for speed, and could negotiate shallow waters. Galleys were the “cheapest and the best” for Virginia’s coasts assured Congressman Richard Henry Lee. The planned Shore vessels were simple and swift and able to carry heavy guns, perfect for evading the smaller British vessels and warning away others. The Assembly encouraged Simpson to hurry and cautioned him to find a secure construction site. Sources cite Muddy Creek near Guilford as the chosen spot.

Iron, wood, and other resources were ordered to the Shore. It would be many months before the galleys launched. By then, Southey Simpson contributed countless hours of angst-filled administration and plenty of his personal treasure towards their usable completion. There was still much work ahead before the Accomac and Diligence were fighting ready. But on this day, these two promised vessels were an early formed hope for the new Virginia government and her people: a hope for protection, a hope for revenue, a hope for adventure, and a hope for freedom.

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