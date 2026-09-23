Onancock man arrested for making Facebook threats

An Onancock man was arrested Monday after the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office said he allegedly made threats on Facebook to shoot another person and a member of that person’s family.

According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, deputies were contacted at about 2:09 p.m. September 21 by a citizen who reported seeing a Facebook post containing a racial reference and a threat of violence.

Deputies reviewed the account and found multiple posts showing an individual posing with what appeared to be a firearm. Investigators identified the person who allegedly made the posts and determined where he lived.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators also found a post containing a racial reference and multiple posts threatening to shoot or otherwise harm another person.

At about 4:46 p.m., deputies obtained arrest warrants for 40-year-old Christopher Joseph Armstrong of Onancock.

Armstrong was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family and use of profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways or by other methods.

Deputies surrounded Armstrong’s residence shortly after 5 p.m. and conducted a call-out. Armstrong was taken into custody without incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The residence was secured while deputies obtained an after-hours search warrant, which was issued at about 8:17 p.m. The search began at approximately 9:17 p.m.

Authorities said multiple firearms and a cellular device were seized during the search.

Armstrong was transported to the Accomack County Jail, where he was being held without bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said additional charges could be filed following consultation with the Accomack County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips may also be submitted through the Sheriff’s Office website.