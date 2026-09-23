Early nor’easter to affect Eastern Shore

The Eastern Shore is preparing for a powerful coastal storm that could bring strong northeast winds, coastal flooding and dangerous surf beginning Wednesday and continuing into Thursday.

The National Weather Service says a developing nor’easter will strengthen along the Mid-Atlantic coast, with the strongest effects expected along the Atlantic shoreline.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect, with a Coastal Flood Watch taking effect Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday night.

Forecasters say water levels could rise one to two feet above ground level in some low-lying areas along the shoreline and tidal waterways.

That means areas around Chincoteague, Wachapreague, Assateague and other vulnerable waterfront locations could see water covering roads and low-lying property, particularly around times of high tide.

The Atlantic beaches will also be a major concern.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect beginning Wednesday morning, with breaking waves in the surf zone expected to reach eight to twelve feet.

The combination of large waves and strong northeast winds will create dangerous conditions along the beaches, with a high risk of rip currents.

People are being urged to stay out of the ocean during the height of the storm, and boaters should also be prepared for increasingly rough conditions.

Northeast winds will strengthen as the storm develops, with gusts potentially reaching 30 miles an hour or higher along the coast.

Those winds, blowing directly toward the Eastern Shore, will push additional water toward the coastline and could make coastal flooding worse.

The storm is expected to move slowly, meaning conditions may remain unsettled through Thursday and potentially into Friday.

The exact amount of flooding will depend on the storm’s track, wind strength and timing with the astronomical tides.

For residents in low-lying areas, now is a good time to secure outdoor items, check boats and waterfront property, and be prepared for temporary road closures in locations that regularly experience tidal flooding.

We’ll continue to track the nor’easter and bring you the latest information here on WESR 103 The Shore.