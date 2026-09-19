Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

316 Dirt Drag & Mudhop

Marine Life Day

The Virginia Institute of Marine Science’s Eastern Shore Laboratory (ESL) will host their thirteenth annual Marine Life Day on Saturday, September 19, 2026. The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Seawater Laboratory located at 39 Atlantic Avenue, Wachapreague, VA.

Come out and experience a fun and educational day exploring marine life found on Virginia’s Eastern Shore! The event will showcase marine science research being conducted at ESL and in our local waters, and will highlight work that appeals to visitors of all ages and localities. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with a variety of marine organisms in touch tanks and live displays, study creatures under microscopes, learn about marine science through activities and crafts, and discuss current research projects with scientists from various fields of study.

This event is free. To pre-register for the event, go to www.vims.edu/mld. For more information, contact Meadow Noonan at jmnoonan@vims.edu or (757) 787-8106.

Called and Able- abilities ministries: a Special Service Series

You are invited to a very special community event presented by Called and Able Abilities Ministry!

On September 19th at 12 noon, join us at George N. McMath Park in Onley, for a Sensory-Friendly Special worship Service and time of fellowship created for individuals and families in the Autistic Community and other disabled communities in the Eastern Shore.

At Called and Able, we believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to learn about Jesus in a way that meets their individual needs. Whether you have a child, family member, friend, or church member on the Autism Spectrum or with a different ability—this special service is for you!

Our special guest, Minister John Konkel, will bring an encouraging Word from God, and we’ll also hear from speakers sharing their personal journeys.

Come experience soft worship and prayer. We will have sensory-friendly Christian activities, fidgets, noise-canceling headphones available as well as safe snacks and drinks. Join us in this welcoming environment where families can simply come as they are.

Most importantly, we want every family to know:

You are seen. You are loved. You are called by God. And you belong. We hope to see you there!

For more information, contact Ana at 757-709-1004.

Called and Able Abilities Ministry — together, we can create a place where everyone belongs.

The Table @ Melfa UMC Block Party and Cookout

YMCA Camp Silver Beach Beach Bash Oyster Roast

The 16th Annual Oyster Roast & Beach Bash will be an evening of food, fun, community, and legacy all in support of a meaningful cause. For over 25 years, more than 50,000 campers have built confidence, friendships, and lifelong memories at YMCA Camp Silver Beach. This fall, camp is undergoing renovations to ensure that youth for generations to come can have the same amazing experience.

Your ticket includes unlimited Eastern Shore oysters and clams, BBQ, sides, and drinks. Take in the views of the Chesapeake Bay, and put your bid in at our silent auction for a chance to take home something special at the end of the night. Join us for an evening full of food, fun, and music while supporting a great cause.

Proceeds help provide scholarships so kids in the community can have a summer to remember at YMCA Camp Silver Beach!

Minister Stacy Lattisaw-Jackson to Minister at Foundation of Faith Ministries

Former R&B superstar, Minister Stacy Lattisaw-Jackson will be ministering at Foundation of Faith Ministries, Belle Haven on Saturday, September 19, Youth Summit at 5PM and Sunday, September 20, Faith and Deliverance Service at 2PM.

Stacy Lattisaw-Jackson is a celebrated recording artist, minister, and empowerment leader whose journey from R&B stardom to spiritual purpose continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Known for her timeless voice and heartfelt message, she began her career as a teen sensation with hit singles like Let Me Be Your Angel and Jump to the Beat. At the age of thirteen, Stacy toured with Michael Jackson and the Jacksons’ on their Triumph Tour in 1981. She was the opening act on a thirteen-week tour. When she signed with Atlantic/Cotillion Records at 12, she was one of the youngest female solo artists in R&B history. Despite having wealth, expensive jewelry, and a beautiful home during her R&B stardom, Stacy felt a persistent inner emptiness and battled severe depression. She candidly speaks about a transformative moment in her 20s when she fell to her knees and surrendered her life to Jesus Christ.

Today, she uses her platform to uplift others through ministry, mentorship, and her testimony of transformation reminding people everywhere that true success is found in peace, purpose, and faith.

These services are open to the public. A freewill offering will be received.

Bethel AME Church Guest Preacher

Adams UMC Grandparents Celebration