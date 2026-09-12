10 die on Va roads over Labor Day Weekend

Virginia State Police say ten people were killed in eight crashes on Virginia highways and roads during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The holiday enforcement period ran from Friday through Monday night.

State Police say three of the people killed were pedestrians.

Fairfax County recorded four of the fatalities in two separate crashes, including a three-person crash on Interstate 66 Sunday.

Fatal crashes were also reported in Isle of Wight, New Kent, Lancaster and Rockbridge counties, and in the cities of Alexandria and Emporia.

State Police investigated 848 crashes during the four-day period.

Troopers also issued more than 2,800 speeding citations, nearly 1,600 reckless-driving citations, and made 74 DUI arrests.

There were more than 500 seat-belt violations and 94 child-restraint violations.

The ten Labor Day traffic deaths are the same number reported by Virginia State Police during the 2025 Labor Day holiday.