Tourism spending for Shore increases 2.1% in 2025

Visitor spending for the Eastern Shore of Virginia reached $267 million, a 2.1% percent change over 2024. Tourism supported 1,857 jobs and generated $10.7 million in local tax revenue.

According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), tourism in Virginia generated a record-high $36.2 billion in visitor spending in 2025. Visitor spending increased 3.1 percent, or $1.1 billion, over the previous year, marking the fourth consecutive year of growth in visitor spending.



Virginia welcomed a record 46.6 million domestic and international overnight visitors, marking an increase of nearly one million visitors and the second consecutive year of record visitation. Visitors spent $99 million per day in Virginia, up from $96 million the previous year, with dining, recreation, and other experience-based spending fueling much of that growth as travelers continued to prioritize meaningful travel experiences.



Tourism directly generated more than $2.6 billion in state and local tax revenue over the previous year. Including tourism’s full ripple effect across Virginia’s economy, visitors saved the average Virginia household $1,020 in state and local taxes while helping fund schools, public safety, transportation, and other essential local services. Virginia’s tourism industry directly supported nearly 232,000 jobs, an increase of more than 2,700 jobs over the previous year and generated $10.6 billion in wages and salaries for Virginians.



Leisure travel remained the primary driver of Virginia’s tourism growth, accounting for 90 percent of overnight visitation as travelers increasingly sought high-value destinations closer to home. That trend helped fuel strong performance in Virginia’s leisure-focused regional destinations.



“We’re very pleased to see continued growth in visitor spending on the Eastern Shore, particularly at a pace that feels sustainable for our communities,” said Megan Lawson, Director of Destination Development for the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission. “The growth in 2025 displays a healthy visitor economy that supports local businesses and jobs while preserving the character and quality of life that make the Eastern Shore such a special place to live and visit.”

“Tourism on the Eastern Shore is truly a community effort,” said Robert Sabbatini, Executive Director of both the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission and Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce. “These results reflect the work of hundreds of small businesses, attractions, restaurants, lodging properties, watermen and farmers, event organizers, local governments and community organizations that collectively make the Shore a place people want to experience. We love where we live, and we’re thrilled to share that love of the Shore with visitors while creating economic opportunity for the people who call it home.”

“For the fourth year in a row, we’re celebrating another record, and that kind of sustained growth speaks to the strength and resilience of Virginia’s tourism industry,” said President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation Rita McClenny. “From coast to cliff, visitors are discovering everything Virginia has to offer, and our tourism partners are delivering the experiences that keep them coming back. Around the clock and across the Commonwealth, our visitor economy never stops. With our hotel performance already outpacing the nation in 2026, we’re building on this momentum and looking forward to another strong year for Virginia tourism.”

VTC receives its annual economic impact data from Tourism Economics. The information is based on domestic and international visitor spending from per-person trips. Visitors included those who stayed overnight or traveled more than 50 miles to the destination. Detailed economic impact data and methodology are available at vatc.org/research.