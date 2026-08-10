VDOT Seeks Input On Roadway Safety

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is asking the public to provide input on their experiences and concerns about roadway safety as the agency updates its guiding document for making Virginia’s roads safer for everyone.

Virginia’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) is a five-year plan that provides direction and focus for road safety efforts in the commonwealth. The steering committee that provides oversight to the update — made up of VDOT, Virginia State Police, Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Health, and other state and local agencies and safety partners — invites public input to help shape the next plan and guide future safety initiatives.

The statewide survey is now open and will remain available through Aug. 23. This online survey asks Virginians to identify the most pressing safety issues within SHSP emphasis areas such as speeding, occupant protections, impaired driving and others, as well as to provide insight on which countermeasures, actions or strategies they believe would be most effective in reducing or eliminating those concerns.

The number of traffic-related deaths and serious injuries in Virginia decreased in 2025, but they remain at pre-pandemic levels. Public input to the plan through this survey will help focus our actions so that those traveling on Virginia’s highways and streets will arrive alive and unharmed.

The updated plan is expected to be released in early 2027.