Friday marks key point in election calendar

Friday marks a key point in Virginia’s election calendar, as early in-person voting continues ahead of the April 21 Election Day.

Voters can cast ballots at their local registrar’s offices now through Saturday, April 18, with locations open until 5 p.m. on that final day. Early voting will not be available on Monday April 20.

Meanwhile, deadlines are approaching for absentee voting. Friday, April 10, is the last day to request a mailed absentee ballot. Officials remind voters that all mail-in ballots must be postmarked by April 21 and received by noon on April 24 to be counted.

Curbside assistance is available during Early Voting at the Registrar’s office in each county and at all voting election locations on election day.

A ballot drop box for absentee ballots is available at each registrar’s office and is under video surveilllancnce for security purposes. Polling places are also ballot drop off locations on election day.

Same day registration is a provisional method of voting and is available from April 15 through election day.

The registrar’s offices will be open Saturday April 11 and Saturday April 18 from 8:30-5:00 for early voting,

On election day April 21, the polls will be open at their regular election day locations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At the center of this election is a proposed constitutional amendment involving congressional redistricting.

Under current law, Virginia’s congressional districts are drawn once every ten years by a bipartisan redistricting commission made up of legislators and citizens. The districts were last updated in 2021 and are scheduled to be redrawn again in 2031.

The proposed amendment would allow the General Assembly to redraw congressional districts before 2031 under certain conditions—specifically, if another state redraws its districts outside of the normal cycle without a court order.

Supporters of the measure say it would give Virginia flexibility to respond to changes in other states and ensure fairness in upcoming elections.

Opponents argue the amendment would shift power away from the independent commission and back to lawmakers, raising concerns about political influence in the redistricting process.

A “yes” vote would permit the General Assembly to redraw district lines ahead of the 2026 elections. A “no” vote would keep the current system in place, leaving redistricting authority with the commission until the next scheduled cycle.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 21. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at regular precinct locations.

As of Monday afternoon Accomack County Voter Registrar Angel Shrieves reported 2,748 votes have been cast so far out of 26,198 registered voters in the Count. Northampton Registrar Terry Flynn reported that so far 1,448 early votes have been cast. The mail in vote total was not included in these figures.

For more information, voters are encouraged to contact their local election offices.