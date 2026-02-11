Northampton Schools considering creation of Virtual Academy to attract homeschooling families

Northampton County School officials and Supervisors Tuesday night discussing an increase in homeschooling, along with new strategies aimed at drawing students back into the public school system while maintaining parental choice.

Superintendent Lisa Martin reported that Northampton County currently has 94 homeschooled students, an increase of six from last year. Of that total, 54 students are at the elementary level, 20 at the middle school level, and 20 at the high school level. She noted that the increase occurred among high school students.

While state law prevents school officials from formally asking families why they choose homeschooling, Martin said informal indicators suggest a range of motivations. In some cases, disciplinary issues or a desire to avoid placement in alternative education programs appear to be contributing factors, while in others families are seeking different learning environments or more flexibility.

In response, Northampton County Public Schools is proposing several new options designed to re-engage homeschooled and non-public students without forcing them back into traditional classrooms.

Martin said plans for a county-run Virtual Academy have been submitted to the School Board, developed in partnership with Virtual Virginia. Under the proposal, students would remain enrolled full-time in Northampton County Public Schools but complete their coursework from home. Instruction would be provided by licensed Virginia teachers using state-aligned curricula, while students would still be eligible to participate in school athletics and extracurricular activities. The program would include active oversight, with guidance support to monitor progress and maintain regular communication with families, an effort aimed at addressing concerns that some students may be falling behind academically in less structured settings.

In addition, they are also exploring a part-time, non-public enrollment option. This would allow homeschool students to enroll in up to two elective courses on campus, particularly in areas such as music, arts, or career and technical education. Students participating under this model would generate partial enrollment funding while gaining access to programs difficult to replicate at home.

Martin told the board that improved parent communication remains a priority, citing expanded use of PowerSchool parent accounts, progress reports, mailed notifications, and a new “parent library” that consolidates academic records and resources in one place. She stressed that the district’s intent is not to discourage homeschooling outright, but to provide structured alternatives that combine flexibility with accountability.

The proposed Virtual Academy will be presented to families during an upcoming parent information session later this month, after which enrollment decisions will be finalized.