Tom’s Cove Visitor’s Center closed permanently

Photo courtesy of Assateague National Seashore website.

The Tom’s Cove Visitor Center, a longtime gateway to the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and Assateague Island National Seashore, officially closed its doors permanently on November 16, 2025. The closure impacts visitors seeking information and permits for over-sand vehicles, but does not affect public access to the island’s natural areas.

The facility, located the beach on the Assateague National Seashore, has been deemed past its useful life by officials. The building is scheduled for demolition in January 2026, with the closure expected to result in significant savings on maintenance and utility costs.

Previously, the center provided educational exhibits, a marine aquarium, and a bookstore in addition to issuing permits for beach access. All staff and programs from the Tom’s Cove location will be relocated to the nearby Herbert H. Bateman Educational and Administrative Center. Visitors can still enter Assateague Island and the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge to enjoy trails and beach access.