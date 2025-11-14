Multiday closure scheduled for Tasley Roundabout for milling and paving

TASLEY— Beginning as early as Nov. 16, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are scheduled to implement a full, multiday closure of the roundabout located at Route 13 Business (Coastal Boulevard/Tasley Road), Fairgrounds Road (Route 126), and Greenbush Road (Route 316) in Tasley for milling and paving operations.

During the closure, anticipated to be in place through most of the week, signed detours will be in place.

All work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.