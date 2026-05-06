2026 Walk for Life raises over $81,000

Pictured: Walkers participating in the Walk for Life on Chincoteague Island.

The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center is celebrating an incredible outpouring of support from the Eastern Shore community following its annual Walk for Life held on May 2 in Cape Charles, Onley, and Chincoteague Island.

This year’s Walk for Life raised over $81,000, with donations still coming in which is an extraordinary achievement for the Shore and a powerful testament to the generosity and heart of the local community.

Participants, volunteers, churches, and businesses came together across all three locations to support the mission of the Pregnancy Center, which provides life affirming care, resources, and hope to individuals and families throughout Accomack and Northampton counties.

Leading the way this year was Atlantic Baptist Church, recognized as the Top Fundraising Team, while Ashley Freeman was honored as the event’s Top Individual Fundraiser.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Linda Baylis Spence, Executive Director of the ANPC. “To see our community come together in such a powerful way, raising over $81,000, is truly inspiring. Every dollar represents hope, support, and lives that will be impacted. We are so thankful for every walker, every donor, every team leader, and every person who made this possible.”

The Walk for Life continues to be a vital annual event, helping sustain the center’s work and expanding its ability to serve the community. Organizers extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated, donated, volunteered, and prayed in support of this year’s event.