2024 Walk for Life raises over $67,000

May 8, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Atlantic Baptist Church

Over 500 people showed up to Walk for Life on Saturday, May 4th in Chincoteague, Onley, & Cape Charles.

The event, which benefits the ANPC Pregnancy & Parenting Resource Center raised over $67,000. Ashley Freeman of Exmore was the overall top fundraising individual and Team Atlantic Baptist was the overall top fundraising team this year.

ANPC Executive Director Linda Baylis Spence expressed her profound appreciation for the outpouring of generosity.  “We deeply appreciate everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s walk. The support enables us to continue offering valuable resources and services to new and expectant mothers and their families. The success of this event reaffirms the compassion and strength of our community and we are profoundly grateful to be able to continue this important work.”

For more information on the ANPC, visit http://www.helpwithpregnancy.org or call 757.787.1119.

Mapp, Mapp and Klein Injury Attorneys
Onancock Baptist Church
Onancock Baptist Church
ANPC Chairman Dr Al Halls Presents Ashley Freeman with the Top Fundraiser Trophy

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

May 8, 2024, 5:35 am
Overcast clouds
SSW
Overcast clouds
63°F
7 mph
Apparent: 64°F
Pressure: 1007 mb
Humidity: 99%
Winds: 7 mph SSW
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 5:59 am
Sunset: 7:59 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Bojangles Family Meal

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Beach Music Show WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber