2024 Walk for Life raises over $67,000

Over 500 people showed up to Walk for Life on Saturday, May 4th in Chincoteague, Onley, & Cape Charles.

The event, which benefits the ANPC Pregnancy & Parenting Resource Center raised over $67,000. Ashley Freeman of Exmore was the overall top fundraising individual and Team Atlantic Baptist was the overall top fundraising team this year.

ANPC Executive Director Linda Baylis Spence expressed her profound appreciation for the outpouring of generosity. “We deeply appreciate everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s walk. The support enables us to continue offering valuable resources and services to new and expectant mothers and their families. The success of this event reaffirms the compassion and strength of our community and we are profoundly grateful to be able to continue this important work.”

For more information on the ANPC, visit http://www.helpwithpregnancy.org or call 757.787.1119.