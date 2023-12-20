2023 Turkey Trot Breaks Records This Year for YMCA of the Chesapeake

The YMCA of the Chesapeake is delighted to announce that the 2023 YMCA Turkey Trot broke records again this year, with approximately 1,800 runners, raising nearly $200,000 for the Annual Fund through sponsorship and runner registrations. The Annual Fund supports programming across all eleven YMCA of the Chesapeake branches on the Delmarva Peninsula.

“We are beyond thankful to our participants and sponsors from across the Eastern Shore whose generous contributions made this year’s Turkey Trot such a huge success,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “Each year, this wonderful Thanksgiving tradition is a chance to come together, give thanks for our blessings, and give back to our friends and neighbors in need.”

The event’s proceeds are dedicated to the YMCA’s Annual Fund, which supports a multitude of programs for all ages across the Shore. This includes local food drives, youth sports, Enhance Fitness (an exercise program for seniors), LiveStrong (a program for adult cancer survivors), Rock Steady (a program for those battling Parkinson’s Disease), child care, swim lessons, mentoring programs, before and after school care, and the YMCAs Open Doors Program, which ensures that no member of the community is turned away from a Y facility or program due to an inability to pay.

In-person Turkey Trots were hosted by seven of the eleven YMCA branches across the Eastern Shore, including the Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA, Easton Family YMCA at Peachblossom, the Richard A. Henson Family YMCA in Salisbury, the Cecil County Family YMCA in Perryville, the Pauline F. and David Robbins Family YMCA in Cambridge, the Kent County Family YMCA in Chestertown, and the David Landsberger Family YMCA in Chincoteague, Virginia. In addition, a virtual Turkey Trot was also available.

The top 2023 Turkey Trot sponsors included: Willow Construction, Aetna Maryland, Becker Morgan Group, Life Fitness Division 501, Shore United Bank, Farm Creek Insurance, C & C Drywall Contractors North, Inc., Dorchester Family Medicine, LLC, Eastern Shore Tents and Events, FPC Distribution, Iron Works Inc., M & T Foundation, Pepsi Bottling Ventures, PNC Bank, Preston Automotive Group and Tapmans Refrigeration.