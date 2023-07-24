2023 Local’s Choice Competition winners announced for the Eastern Shore of Virginia

The votes are in! The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission is excited to announce the 2023 Local’s Choice Competition results. This competition highlights our locals’ favorites on the Shore, showcasing the exceptional products and services offered by our small businesses.

There was a great amount of contribution from our community this year and we are excited to share the results! The list of the winners can be found at visitesva.com/esva-locals-choice-competition-2023.

The Eastern Shore of Virginia is home to a diverse array of businesses, each with a special part to play in the Shore’s story. The Local’s Choice Competition provides a platform for these businesses to be recognized for their hard work and dedication to providing exceptional experiences for locals and visitors alike.

Congratulations to all the winners and to everyone that participated in the 2023 Local’s Choice Competition! We look forward to seeing our businesses continue to thrive and contribute to the vibrant community of Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

For more information on the Local’s Choice Competition and to see the full list of winners, please visit our website, visitesva.com.