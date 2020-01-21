The 2020 Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce Visitor’s Guide has been released and is being distributed around the globe. The 52-page resource book is packed with accommodation and dining options, recreational activities, events, and much more; including a comprehensive listing of all chamber members who are happy to serve you.

The Chincoteague Island Visitor’s Guide is placed in all Virginia Welcome Centers, AAA offices and visitor centers, at over 20 travel and motor coach shows in the mid-Atlantic states, in the I-95 DE Welcome Center and in all 17 Pennsylvania Turnpike Travel Plazas. Plan a day, a week, or just a night out with this wonderful guide to the wonders of Chincoteague Island!

While serving as a major response piece to tourism inquiries, the publication is also a directory of all Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce members. It is a handy reference to business services in the area such as plumbers, electricians, contractors, bankers, hospitals, and insurance agents. Keep one by the phone or easily refer to it online at www.chincoteaguechamber.com from any device.

Chincoteague Island is best known for wild ponies, salt oysters, beautiful sunsets, and relaxing days in nature’s playground. Boat cruises, bay or deep-sea fishing, biking, hiking, kayaking, beachcombing, and swimming are some of the ways to fill your days while visiting Chincoteague Island. Dining on delectable, fresh seafood, stargazing, and moonlit walks on the beach will fill your nights. Eclectic and charming art galleries and gift shops offer endless opportunities for retail therapy and souvenir hunting.

Our sister island to the west is home to NASA Wallops Flight Facility and the Northrop Grumman Antares program to resupply the International Space Station. Two exciting rocket launches are scheduled in 2020 and can be seen from many locations on Chincoteague Island. Learn more at www.chincoteaguechamber.com/nasa and at the NASA Visitor Center.

Our visitor guide provides the details you need for an unforgettable island experience making wonderful memories that will last a lifetime. Recently, MSN.com named Chincoteague as one of America’s Most Charming Seaside Towns – August 13, 2019, TripAdvisor named Chincoteague in 14 Scenic Island Vacations In The US Oozing With Charm – June 26, 2019, and USAToday 10Best Reader’s Choice named Chincoteague #3 Best Coastal Small Town in America – May 17, 2019. Call the chamber today at 757-336-6161 or order online.

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce & Certified Visitor Center is the official Destination Marketing Organization for the Town of Chincoteague as recognized by Virginia Tourism Corporation.

