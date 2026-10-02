$195.6 Million Spent by Tourists in Accomack County in 2025

Virginia Tourism Corporation has released its 2025 Statewide and Locality Economic Impact Data, and the results highlight another strong year for Accomack County’s tourism industry. Visitor spending for Accomack County reached $196.5 million, a 2.2 percent increase over 2024, underscoring the continued strength of tourism in the county.

According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), tourism in Virginia generated a record-high $36.2 billion in visitor spending in 2025. Visitor spending increased 3.1 percent, or $1.1 billion, over the previous year, marking the fourth consecutive year of growth in visitor spending.

Virginia welcomed a record 46.6 million domestic and international overnight visitors, marking an increase of nearly one million visitors and the second consecutive year of record visitation. Visitors spent $99 million per day in Virginia, up from $96 million the previous year, with dining, recreation, and other experience-based spending fueling much of that growth as travelers continued to prioritize meaningful travel experiences.

Tourism directly generated more than $2.6 billion in state and local tax revenue over the previous year. Including tourism’s full ripple effect across Virginia’s economy, visitors saved the average Virginia household $1,020 in state and local taxes while helping fund schools, public safety, transportation, and other essential local services. Virginia’s tourism industry directly supported nearly 232,000 jobs, an increase of more than 2,700 jobs over the previous year and generated $10.6 billion in wages and salaries for Virginians.

Leisure travel remained the primary driver of Virginia’s tourism growth, accounting for 90 percent of overnight visitation as travelers increasingly sought high-value destinations closer to home. That trend helped fuel strong performance in Virginia’s leisure-focused regional destinations.

“For the fourth year in a row, we’re celebrating another record, and that kind of sustained growth speaks to the strength and resilience of Virginia’s tourism industry,” said President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation Rita McClenny. “From coast to cliff, visitors are discovering everything Virginia has to offer, and our tourism partners are delivering the experiences that keep them coming back. Around the clock and across the Commonwealth, our visitor economy never stops. With our hotel performance already outpacing the nation in 2026, we’re building on this momentum and looking forward to another strong year for Virginia tourism.”

Accomack County 2025 Spending and Economic Impact By The Numbers

$196.5M in visitor spending – 2.2% increase

$73.9M from lodging – 2.0% increase

$57.5M from food & beverage – 4.6% increase

$27.7M from transportation – 0.4% increase

$19.7M from recreation – 0.9% decrease

$17.7M from retain – 2.3% increase

1,463 tourism-supported jobs – 14.8% share of all county jobs – 0.3% decrease

$12.1M in visitor generated state and local taxes – 2.2% increase

“This steady growth in visitor spending reflects the continued strength of our tourism economy and the dedication of our hospitality industry in providing exceptional service and meaningful experiences to our visitors,” said Joanne Moore, Executive Director of the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce. “These results reinforce the importance of continued, thoughtful investment in our tourism product to support sustainable growth while preserving the character and resources that make Chincoteague Island and Accomack County special.”

VTC receives its annual economic impact data from Tourism Economics. The information is based on domestic and international visitor spending from per-person trips. Visitors included those who stayed overnight or traveled more than 50 miles to the destination. Detailed economic impact data and methodology are available at vatc.org/research.