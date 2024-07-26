Pony Auction proceeds set another record

Threating overcast skies with intermittent lite rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of anxious bidders at the Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s 99th annual auction yesterday at the carnival grounds.

Following introductions by auctioneer Tim Jennings the crowd was treated to a display by the Chincoteague Pony Drill team. This is Tim Jennings’ 25th year as auctioneer and the 26th year of the Pony Drill Team. Most foals sold between $2,500 and $7,500, but the buy backs, as always, stole the show.

The seven buy backs brought $41,000, $30,000, $15,000, $21,000, $38,000, $45,000 and the new record $50,500, purchased by Darcy Cole of DSC photography. Darcy is one of 470 members of the buyback team team Friends of the Wild Chincoteague Herd. Members pooled their money to purchase this foal in honor of Wildfire Phoenix, a mare that passed away this spring. Buybacks are ponies that are purchased but will be taken back to Assateague.

Stoney Point Stables in Hughesville, Pa, a horse boarding farm, purchased two foals. The Chincoteague

Legacy group purchased the $30,000 buyback. The Feathered Fund purchased two for $4,900 and $7,500 respectively. The Carter family of Chester, Pa purchased a $45,000 buyback.

There were several other items including an aerial photo of Chincoteague Island by Patrick Hendrickson, two pictures of Rip Tide, one on metal and a pony statue donated by Robin and Carol Miller.

Foals at Thursday’s auction need to be picked up this Friday and the last 20 foals sold were fall picks which will be August 31 or September 28.

Thursday’s auction saw 88 foals sold, low bid $1,600, high bid $50,500, with the average bid $6,223. $85,600 from the internet and $462,100 on site for a total of $547,700.

The ponies will swim back to Assateague Friday until next year’s 100th Annual Pony Swim July 30,

2025.